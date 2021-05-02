Kane posted an assist and five shots on goal in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Panthers.

Kane set up Dominik Kubalik's tally with 18 seconds left in regulation. The 32-year-old Kane has amassed two goals and 11 assists in his last 12 outings. The superstar winger has 62 points (15 tallies, 47 helpers), 175 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 51 contests overall as the Blackhawks' best point producer.