Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Nearing 90-point mark
Kane has racked up 33 goals and 84 points in 70 games this campaign.
If the NHL ultimately resumes play, Kane shouldn't have any trouble eclipsing the 90-point mark for the third time in his career this season. The American sniper will be 31 years old heading into the 2020-21 campaign, but it's safe to assume that he still has at least a few years of elite-level play left in the tank at this stage in his career.
More News
