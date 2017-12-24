Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Nets 300th career goal
Kane scored his team's only goal in a 4-1 loss to the Devils on Saturday. It was the 300th of his career.
Kane has eight points, including five goals, in his last six contests, and he's operating at a point-per-game pace on the season. He's just the fifth Hawk to score at least 300 goals, taking only 775 games to do so.
