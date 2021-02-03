Kane scored a goal on four shots in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Hurricanes on Tuesday.

Kane jumped on a Jaccob Slavin turnover in the Carolina zone and beat James Reimer with a wrister from the slot, tying the game at 2-2 with 18 seconds left in the first period. The goal broke a four-game skid for Kane, who nonetheless has found the scoresheet in seven of his last nine games.