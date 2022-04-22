Kane scored a power-play goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Kings.

Kane got the Blackhawks on the board at 15:13 of the second period, but that was the extent of their scoring. The winger has racked up four goals and seven helpers in his last seven games. He's at 26 tallies, 91 points (31 on the power play), 276 shots on net and a minus-19 rating through 74 outings. This is the third season in Kane's career that's seen him top 90 points.