Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Notches 500th career assist Saturday

Kane recorded a goal, a power-play assist, a plus-2 rating and seven shots in Saturday's 7-1 blowout win over the Capitals.

Kane recorded his 22nd goal of the season before notching the milestone assist in front of a raucous home crowd, ending his four-game scoring drought in dramatic fashion. The 29-year-old winger has 22 goals and 55 points in 59 games and should be in your lineup every night as he is never one to slump for long.

