Kane posted an assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 2-0 win over the Red Wings.

Kane set up Alex DeBrincat for the empty-net tally at 19:02 of the third period. The 32-year-old Kane has remained strong in February with three goals and 10 assists in his last eight outings. Overall, the superstar winger has seven tallies, 23 points, 65 shots and a plus-4 rating through 18 appearances.