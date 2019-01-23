Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Notches assist in win
Kane tallied a power-play assist in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Islanders.
Since Dec. 1, Kane has recorded at least a point in 22 of 25 games. The assist Tuesday extends his point streak to nine games, giving Kane 14 helpers and 21 points over that stretch. With 29 goals and 71 points in 50 games, he will now be a participant in the 2018-19 All-Star Game.
