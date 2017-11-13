Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Notches goal and assist in losing effort
Kane buried a power-play goal and added an assist in Sunday's loss to New Jersey.
Kane has been very productive this season, managing 17 points in 18 games. His consistency is what makes him one of the most reliable fantasy forwards in the game. The 28-year-old hasn't gone more than two games without getting a point this season and is delivering for fantasy goers who drafted him in hopes of him repeating his 89-point 2016-17 campaign. Use him well.
