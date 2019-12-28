Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Notches helper in win
Kane dished an assist and fired two shots on goal in Friday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.
Kane set up Dominik Kubalik for the goal at 9:46 of the first period. The 31-year-old winger has been hot with six goals and five helpers over his last seven games. Kane's at 47 points and 139 shots in 39 contests this season, with 14 of his points coming on the power play.
