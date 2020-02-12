Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Notches pair of helpers
Kane registered two assists and a team-high six shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers.
Kane set up tallies by Brandon Saad and Adam Boqvist in the contest. The All-Star winger has posted six assists over his last five games. He's at 69 points (25 goals, 44 helpers), 209 shots and a plus-4 rating in 56 appearances.
