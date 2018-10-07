Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Notches two more points
Kane scored a goal and added an assist along with seven shots on goal and two penalty minutes in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Blues.
Kane is scorching to kick off the 2018-19 season, scoring two goals and four points with 13 shots on goal in the first two games. He's also logged a whopping 12:15 of power-play ice time in those two contests but hasn't scored a point on the man advantage yet. The 5-foot-10 winger should continue posting elite offensive numbers throughout the season.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Carries offense in win•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Scores in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Will captain Team USA at World Championship•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Sets up lone goal in defeat•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Putting together strong March•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Stretches point streak to four games•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...