Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Notches two more points

Kane scored a goal and added an assist along with seven shots on goal and two penalty minutes in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Blues.

Kane is scorching to kick off the 2018-19 season, scoring two goals and four points with 13 shots on goal in the first two games. He's also logged a whopping 12:15 of power-play ice time in those two contests but hasn't scored a point on the man advantage yet. The 5-foot-10 winger should continue posting elite offensive numbers throughout the season.