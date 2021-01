Kane scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Friday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Kane opened the scoring in the first period and added a helper on Andrew Shaw's insurance tally in the third. The two-point effort has Kane on a four-game point streak -- his three goals and two assists account for all of his offense this year. The star winger also has 20 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through five appearances.