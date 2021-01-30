Kane posted a power-play assist and a team-high six shots on goal in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Kane set up Dylan Strome for the Blackhawks' lone goal in the second period. The 32-year-old Kane also skated 27:14 in the contest, leading all Chicago skaters, as the game was close enough in reach that head coach Jeremy Colliton couldn't leave his best player on the bench for long. Kane is up to three goals, five helpers and 32 shots through nine appearances this season.