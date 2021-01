Kane produced a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Panthers.

Kane notched the secondary helper on Alex DeBrincat's second-period tally. The 32-year-old Kane skated 22:36 on Sunday -- he's seeing a ton of ice time in a top-line role with heavy power-play usage. He's picked up a goal and an assist to go with nine shots through three contests.