Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: On modest three-game, five-point streak

Kane scored an empty-net goal and added two assists on the power play in a 5-3 win over Los Angeles on Saturday.

Kaner is riding a three-game, five-point scoring streak that includes four assists and nine points (three goals, six helpers) in his last seven games. Prior to that, Kane had suffered through a five-game drought. He does have 62 points in 65 games, but they haven't been enough to elevate his Hawks to a postseason berth.