Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: On six-game point streak

Kane scored a power-play goal on two shots in a 6-5 loss to St. Louis on Tuesday.

Kane extended his point streak to six games when he scored with the man advantage just 1:13 into the second period. He has nine points (three goals, six assists) during his current run and now has 28 goals and 50 assists in 63 games in 2019-20. His 100-point campaign of a year ago was always going to be a difficult act to follow, but the 31-year-old still ranks seventh in the NHL scoring race.