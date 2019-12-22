Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: One of each in comeback win

Kane scored a goal and dished an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche.

After a quiet first period, Kane was put on Jonathan Toews' line with Dominik Kubalik. The trio combined for seven points over the final 40 minutes of the comeback win. Kane's two-point outing got him to the 20-goal mark. The 31-year-old also has 26 assists for 46 points overall, along with 135 shots on goal in 37 games this year.