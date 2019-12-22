Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: One of each in comeback win
Kane scored a goal and dished an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche.
After a quiet first period, Kane was put on Jonathan Toews' line with Dominik Kubalik. The trio combined for seven points over the final 40 minutes of the comeback win. Kane's two-point outing got him to the 20-goal mark. The 31-year-old also has 26 assists for 46 points overall, along with 135 shots on goal in 37 games this year.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Massive night in road win•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Buries hat trick in win•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Gets back in goal column•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Point streak ends•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Ends month on 15-game point streak•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Stretches point streak to 12 games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.