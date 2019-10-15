Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Opens scoring Monday
Kane scored the opening goal of Monday's 3-1 win over the Oilers.
Kane's tally at 4:11 of the second period put the Blackhawks in front, and they didn't look back. The 30-year-old winger has two goals and five points through four games this season.
