Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Overtime hero against Panthers
Kane scored the overtime-winning goal Tuesday against the Panthers.
Kane beat Panthers' netminder James Reimer on a breakaway for his 11th goal of the season and first game-winner. The 29-year-old is basically producing at a point-per-game pace this season with 30 points through 31 contests. He's as good as it gets in terms of fantasy forwards, so make sure you have him in your lineup whenever the Blackhawks are in action.
