Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Pair of assists in win

Kane tallied two assists Sunday in a 3-1 win over the Wild.

Kane's first-period helper came while the Blackhawks were on the man advantage, and he'd add another one on an empty-net goal with less than a minute to play in the final frame. The 2015-16 Hart Memorial Trophy recipient now has 25 points in 20 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories