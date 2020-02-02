Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Point streak alive at 12 games
Kane had two assists and four shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Coyotes. He also scored the shootout-clinching goal.
Kane set up a pair of Brandon Saad goals to give the Blackhawks a 2-0 lead. He also scored the shootout winner after the Coyotes had rallied to tie the game. The two assists in regulation extended Kane's point streak to 12 games (five goals, 13 assists), a run he started with a four-point outing back on New Year's Eve. The 31-year-old superstar now has 25 goals and 40 assists in 52 games and is gunning for a second straight 100-point campaign.
