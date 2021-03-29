Kane recorded an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Predators.

Kane set up the first of Alex DeBrincat's two third-period tallies. The helper gave Kane a four-game point streak -- he has a goal and five assists in that span. For the season, the dynamic winger has collected 48 points (13 tallies, 35 assists) to rank third in the league in scoring. Kane has added 123 shots on net, a plus-7 rating and 16 power-play points in another productive campaign.