Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Point streak ends

Kane led all skaters with six shots on goal and 24:30 of ice time but failed to record a point in Monday's 4-0 loss to the Blues.

Kane, who was named the third star of the month in November, finally met his match in Jake Allen during Monday's game. Kane had 24 points (11 goals, 13 helpers) in 15 games during his streak -- hopefully his unlucky start to December is just a speed bump on the road to another strong performance.