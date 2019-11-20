Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Point streak now at 10 games
Kane had two assists and four shots on goal along with 12 PIM in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to Carolina.
Kane drew the primary helper on both of Chicago's goals, extending his scoring streak to 10 games. He's racked up eight goals and 19 points during this stretch, which spans the entire month of November. Kane will put his streak on the line Thursday against Tampa Bay.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Scores to keep point streak alive•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Point streak reaches eight games•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Second straight three-point game•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Three-point effort extends streak•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Point streak up to five games•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Keys win with three points•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.