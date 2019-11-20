Play

Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Point streak now at 10 games

Kane had two assists and four shots on goal along with 12 PIM in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to Carolina.

Kane drew the primary helper on both of Chicago's goals, extending his scoring streak to 10 games. He's racked up eight goals and 19 points during this stretch, which spans the entire month of November. Kane will put his streak on the line Thursday against Tampa Bay.

