Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Point streak now at 14

Kane scored a goal and an assist in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings.

While Chicago's young second line did most of the heavy lifting in this one, Kane still hit the scoresheet for the 14th straight game. The veteran winger has an eye-popping 11 goals and 31 points over that stretch, and he's already reached the 80-point mark (33 goals, 48 assists) for the third time in the last four seasons -- with a third of the season yet to play.