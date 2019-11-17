Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Point streak reaches seven games
Kane scored a goal and an assist and had two shots in Saturday's 7-2 win over Nashville.
Kane has caught fire in November, reaching the scoresheet in all seven games and racking up seven goals and 16 points for the month. He's enjoyed three-point performances in three of his last four games, and now sits on 25 points in 19 games for the season. Kane has shown absolutely no signs of slowing down in his age-30 season.
