Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Point streak up to five games
Kane scored a goal on two shots and had two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to Pittsburgh.
Kane led a rush up ice and wristed a shot past Matt Murray from the right faceoff dot, putting the Blackhawks up 2-0 just under nine minutes into the second period. It was Kane's sixth goal of the year and extended his point streak to five games. He's got three goals and eight points during that stretch, upping his season totals to 17 points in 16 games.
