Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Point streak up to seven games

Kane dished out two assists and had three shots Tuesday in a 3-2 overtime win over Ottawa.

Kane and linemates Jonathan Toews (one goal, two assists) and Dominik Kubalik (two goals) carried Chicago offensively as the Blackhawks erased a 2-0 deficit. Kane's first assist came on Kubalik's deflection goal late in the second period, and he later drew the lone helper on Toews' overtime winner. Kane upped his point streak to seven games (four goals, eight assists), a run that began on New Year's Eve.