Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Points in 16 straight and counting

Kane scored a goal and added two assists in a 5-2 win over the Devils on Thursday. He now has points in 16 straight games.

During his streak, Kane has racked up 35 total points -- including 23 assists -- and is up to 85 through just 57 contests in 2018-19. With enough games remaining in the season, the Blackhawks forward could be looking at a new career high for points in a campaign, as he'd need 107 to surpass his benchmark 106-point performance from 2015-16.