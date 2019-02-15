Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Points in 16 straight and counting
Kane scored a goal and added two assists in a 5-2 win over the Devils on Thursday. He now has points in 16 straight games.
During his streak, Kane has racked up 35 total points -- including 23 assists -- and is up to 85 through just 57 contests in 2018-19. With enough games remaining in the season, the Blackhawks forward could be looking at a new career high for points in a campaign, as he'd need 107 to surpass his benchmark 106-point performance from 2015-16.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Point streak now at 14•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Extends point streak in OT win•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Posts two more points•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Huge night in Buffalo•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Notches assist in win•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Huge performance in win over Caps•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...