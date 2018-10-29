Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Points in six straight
Kane managed an assist Sunday in a 2-1 overtime loss to Edmonton.
The dynamic winger now has 18 points, including 11 goals, and has looked as dangerous as ever in this, his 12th NHL season. As the league's leading goal scorer, Kane remains a must-start in all formats.
