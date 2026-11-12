Kane (upper body) will likely be in the lineup versus Buffalo on Thursday, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Kane seems unlikely to miss the opportunity to play in front of his hometown, but fantasy managers will need to wait until he is activated off injured reserve for final confirmation. If, as expected, Kane does suit up Thursday, he figures to replace Teuvo Teravainen on the second line as well as on the No. 1 power-play unit. The 37-year-old Kane is currently mired in a 14-game goalless streak dating back to the season opener against the Golden Knights on Sept. 29.