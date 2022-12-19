Kane produced one shot and a minus-1 rating during a 7-1 loss to the visiting Rangers on Sunday.

Kane earned 19:06 of ice time, the most among the Blackhawks' forwards, but accomplished little, dropping to minus-22 on the season. The 34-year-old forward leads the Blackhawks in scoring with 22 points, including 18 assists, in 30 games this season. Kane competed in his 1,000th career game with long-time linemate Jonathan Toews. Despite Sunday's defeat, the Blackhawks are 531-346-123 when Toews and Kane dress for regular-season contests.