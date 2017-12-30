Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Posts multi-point night

Kane scored the overtime game-winner during a 4-3 victory against the Oilers on Friday. He also added an assist and six shots on goal.

The former MVP is on one of his famous runs at the moment. He has scored in five of his last seven games, and since Dec. 10, Kane has posted six goals and 11 points in eight contests. He's back above averaging a point per game, and there could be even more coming as the opportunities continue to roll in. Kane is averaging 3.63 shots on goal during his hot streak.