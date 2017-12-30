Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Posts multi-point night
Kane scored the overtime game-winner during a 4-3 victory against the Oilers on Friday. He also added an assist and six shots on goal.
The former MVP is on one of his famous runs at the moment. He has scored in five of his last seven games, and since Dec. 10, Kane has posted six goals and 11 points in eight contests. He's back above averaging a point per game, and there could be even more coming as the opportunities continue to roll in. Kane is averaging 3.63 shots on goal during his hot streak.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Nets 300th career goal•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Tallies two goals in victory•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Multi-point effort against Jets•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Overtime hero against Panthers•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Nabs pair of assists•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Adds two points in narrow loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...