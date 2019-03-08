Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Posts pair of helpers in SO win
Patrick Kane posted two assists at even strength in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Sabres.
Kane's first assist came on Duncan Keith's goal that opened the scoring Thursday night. The elite forward bagged his second helper roughly 90 seconds later. The two-point performance gives Kane 924 for his career -- all with Chicago --, good for fourth all-time on the franchise points list. This season, the 30-year-old has 96 points in 66 games. It seems a foregone conclusion that Kane will post his second career 100-plus-point campaign.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Second to 40 goals•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Extends point streak to 20•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Continues point streak•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Keeps rolling in slugfest•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Points in 16 straight and counting•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Point streak now at 14•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...