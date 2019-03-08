Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Posts pair of helpers in SO win

Patrick Kane posted two assists at even strength in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Sabres.

Kane's first assist came on Duncan Keith's goal that opened the scoring Thursday night. The elite forward bagged his second helper roughly 90 seconds later. The two-point performance gives Kane 924 for his career -- all with Chicago --, good for fourth all-time on the franchise points list. This season, the 30-year-old has 96 points in 66 games. It seems a foregone conclusion that Kane will post his second career 100-plus-point campaign.