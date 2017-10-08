Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Posts second straight multi-point night

Kane scored a goal and an assist in a 5-1 victory against the Blue Jackets on Saturday.

The bad news is Kane's points per game average dropped 25 percent Saturday, but he obviously wasn't going to score four points per night as he did in the opener. Kane now has two goals and six points with a plus-6 rating and eight shots on goal in two games. Guess he's going to be just fine without Artemi Panarin as his linemate.