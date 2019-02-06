Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Posts two more points

Kane tallied a goal and an assist in a 6-2 victory against the Oilers on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old continued his sensational season and is blazing hot at the moment. In the last 12 games, he has 10 goals and 28 points, and Kane has at least one point in 20 of the last 21 contests. Behind this hot streak, Kane is actually ahead of the pace he set during his MVP season when he posted 106 points. He has 32 goals and 78 points in 53 games.