Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Posts two points

Kane scored a power-play goal and added an assist in a 3-1 victory over the Bruins on Sunday.

The former MVP is having a strong start to March, as he has two goals and eight points in seven games this month. But Kane needs even more to make up for his subpar February. In large part because of that poor month, Kane could average fewer than a point per game this season for the first time since 2011-12.

