Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Pots two in losing effort

Kane scored both of the Blackhawks' goals in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Lightning on Wednesday.

Kane thus extends his point streak to five games, during which he's recorded three goals and four assists. Wednesday's effort also put the perennial stud back on a point-per-game pace, strengthening the argument that he's still the reliable superstar that we've come to expect over the years.

