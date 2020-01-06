Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Produces helper in win
Kane notched an assist in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings.
Credit to the Red Wings -- Kane was limited to just a single point after producing six points in his last two games. The 31-year-old now has 54 points (24 goals, 30 helpers) in 43 outings this season.
