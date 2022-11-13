Kane registered two assists and four shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Kane snapped a three-game point drought with the pair of helpers, but he's now gone seven contests without a goal. The 33-year-old winger has two goals, 10 helpers, 38 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 14 contests for a Blackhawks team that has exceeded expectations thus far. He's too good of a player to keep shooting 5.3 percent, and it's not unusual for him to go on extended scoring binges, so fantasy managers should continue to be patient with Kane.