Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Provides power-play assist
Kane notched a power-play helper and four shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.
Kane set up Alex DeBrincat for the second-period tally. The 31-year-old is on another of his lengthy streaks, with four goals and nine assists during an eight-game run. With the helper Wednesday, he's up to 60 points (24 goals, 36 assists) in 48 outings.
