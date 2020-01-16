Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Provides power-play assist

Kane notched a power-play helper and four shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.

Kane set up Alex DeBrincat for the second-period tally. The 31-year-old is on another of his lengthy streaks, with four goals and nine assists during an eight-game run. With the helper Wednesday, he's up to 60 points (24 goals, 36 assists) in 48 outings.