Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Putting together strong March
Kane scored a goal and added an assist during Thursday's 6-2 win over Winnipeg.
It's been a disappointing season for Kane and the Blackhawks. He's in danger of failing to score at a point-per-game pace for the first time since the 2011-12 campaign, and his minus-18 rating is also a career-worst mark. Still, with everything crumbling around him, Kane's 27 goals and 47 assists are solid numbers. Additionally, while there's a chance he's past his offensive prime, the 29-year-old winger should continue to be viewed as one of the most reliable scorers in the league.
