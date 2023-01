Kane (lower body) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Avalanche, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Kane's status might be determined after Wednesday's practice. If he misses the skate then he probably won't be an option for Thursday's game, but if Kane practices and everything goes well, then he's likely to make his return. The 34-year-old has seven goals and 27 points in 37 games this season. He's missed the Blackhawks' last two contests.