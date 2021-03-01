Kane scored a goal on three shots, supplied two assists and went plus-3 in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Red Wings.

Kane became the 100th player in NHL history to achieve the 400-goal milestone, and the ninth American to reach the mark. The superstar winger has performed wonderfully so far with 11 goals and 23 helpers in 23 games this season. Kane has added 82 shots on net, a plus-9 rating and 10 power-play points.