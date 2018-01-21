Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Reaches milestone with three-point night

Kane hit 800 career NHL points Saturday against the Islanders, scoring twice and dishing out an assist in a 7-3 loss.

Quite the milestone for Kane, who had been held pointless in his previous three games. The 29-year-old continues to produce in a down year for the Blackhawks, managing 20 goals and 48 points in 46 games. If there's anything to learn from Kane reaching 800 points in 786 NHL games, it's that the second-line winger is one of the most dependable and reliable fantasy producers in the game.