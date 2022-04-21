Kane picked up a pair of assists in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Coyotes.

Kane assisted on an Alex Vlasic goal in the second period, before adding another helper on Alex DeBrincat's overtime winner. The veteran winger now has ten points (three goals and seven assists) in his last six games. With Wednesday's two-point effort, Kane has now eclipsed 90 points for the third time in his career, with 25 goals and 65 assists on the season.