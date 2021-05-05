Kane posted two assists, three shots on goal and a minus-4 rating in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes.
Kane has gone eight games without a goal, but he's offset that by racking up eight assists in that span. The star winger now has 64 points, 180 shots on net and a minus-7 rating through 53 appearances.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Nabs late assist•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Sets up late equalizer•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Contributes two helpers•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Notches goal, assist•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Two helpers against Jackets•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Third player to 50-point mark•