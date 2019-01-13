Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Records two power-play points

Kane scored a goal and an assist -- both coming during the man advantage -- in a 4-3 loss to the Golden Knights on Saturday.

Despite Chicago's overall struggles this season, the former Hart Trophy winner is back among the league's scoring leaders. He's up to 25 goals and 60 points, on pace to break the century mark for the second time in his career. Kane is also averaging nearly 22 minutes of ice time per game, the highest of his career. The 30-year-old winger remains an elite fantasy producer.