Kane logged an assist and four shots on goal in Monday's 3-1 win over the Flyers.
Kane set up Alex DeBrincat on an insurance tally in the third period. It's been a good April for Kane, who has five goals and eight helpers in his last 13 contests. He's up to 92 points, 281 shots on net and a minus-18 rating through 76 outings. The 33-year-old earned his 750th career assist on the play, and he hasn't been held under 40 helpers in a campaign since 2014-15.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Nets lone goal on power play•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Records two helpers in win•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Two-point effort in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Helps team end losing streak•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Reaches 60-assist mark•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Logs power-play assist•