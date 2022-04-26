Kane logged an assist and four shots on goal in Monday's 3-1 win over the Flyers.

Kane set up Alex DeBrincat on an insurance tally in the third period. It's been a good April for Kane, who has five goals and eight helpers in his last 13 contests. He's up to 92 points, 281 shots on net and a minus-18 rating through 76 outings. The 33-year-old earned his 750th career assist on the play, and he hasn't been held under 40 helpers in a campaign since 2014-15.